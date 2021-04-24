Director of Market Relations, Verra – Washington DC/Remote

Job Title: Director of Market Relations

Location: Flexible: Washington, DC or remote (working with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Chief Policy and Markets Officer

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Given significant developments in the global environmental and social context, governments and private-sector actors are increasingly engaging in a variety of activities that provide opportunities for Verra’s standards. This includes the Verified Carbon Standard as well as a growing focus on the Sustainable Development Goals and reducing plastic waste, which Verra standards are well placed to support. Verra is looking for a Director of Market Relations to build and strengthen relationships with market stakeholders to promote the use of Verra’s standards worldwide.

A day with Verra’s collaborative Policy and Markets team might include…

Analyzing emerging corporate environmental and social commitments and identifying how Verra’s standards can best be deployed to meet them.

Presenting at conferences and engaging corporate and other commercial representatives around their climate, sustainable development and plastics leadership goals and needs.

Identifying and enhancing partnerships with trusted stakeholders around the world.

Working with colleagues in communications, market strategy and regional outreach to ensure the accuracy and delivery of key messages and products related to Verra’s offerings.

Engaging with Verra team members to share insights obtained about opportunities and needs for the use of Verra frameworks.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Developing and directing Verra’s strategy around corporate and commercial engagement.

Implementing activities to help corporate and commercial purchasers set and meet increasingly ambitious environmental and social goals.

Engaging sectoral actors, including brokers, investors, and other credit buyers, to assess market needs and opportunities.

Connecting with trusted partners to broaden demand for and use of Verra’s standards.

Representing Verra at relevant industry conferences, workshops, and events.

Presiding over processes aimed at maximizing the impact of Verra at events throughout the world.

Managing staff and contractors.

You bring with you…

At least 10 years of demonstrated professional experience in helping corporate and other commercial entities to meet their environmental and social needs.

Technical knowledge of, and experience working with, environmental and social standards, including knowledge of the VCS, CCB, SD VISta and the Plastic Waste Reduction Standard. Preferably, familiarity with major carbon project types and SDG finance opportunities.

Track record of successfully formulating and executing complex strategies. An ability to think creatively and in a solution-oriented manner is essential.

An existing network of key organizations and individuals working in environmental and social markets.

Experience supporting strategic partnerships and demonstrating success in coordinating collaborative teams to produce significant outcomes.

Strong organizational skills and discipline to be able to prioritize and work efficiently and effectively under deadlines with limited supervision.

Outstanding interpersonal skills; capable of maintaining a professional approach and demeanor in high-pressure situations and providing support and guidance to other Verra team members.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential. Fluency in other languages would be an advantage.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Developing and implementing strategies that establish a solid role for Verra’s independent standards in both voluntary and compliance settings addressing climate change, sustainable development and plastic pollution.

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle the most pressing environmental and social issues of our day.

Expanding your network of professionals working on climate and sustainable development, including government officials, private-sector actors, NGOs, and others.

Learning from a diverse group of climate and sustainable development thought leaders and other talented professionals at Verra.

Leading people, projects, and processes.

You will know you are successful, if…

Verra is able to effectively promote market-based solutions throughout the world, including the appropriate use of carbon credits and plastic credits, as well as the assessment of sustainable development contributions.

Verra’s programs are recognized in key markets around the world, and considered to be of the highest level of rigor, integrity and workability.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback in respect of Verra’s management of its programs.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

