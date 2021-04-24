Head of Climate Transition Risk, Vivid Economics – London/Amsterdam/Washington DC

About the job

Job title: Head of Climate Transition Risk

Company: Vivid Economics

Location of work: London, Amsterdam or Washington DC.

Hours: Full-time/Flexi

Compensation range:

Salary of £81,000 – £100,000 per annum

Opportunity for annual discretionary bonus

43 days of paid holiday per year, including UK bank holidays.

Closing date: Until a suitable candidate is found.

Summary

Vivid Economics is a mission-driven, strategic economics consultancy that works with clients in both the public and private sectors to tackle some of the biggest sustainability issues facing our world today. Headquartered in London and with projects that spans the globe, we are renowned for ‘putting economics to good use’ to impact public policy and commercial decision-making. Our expertise and cutting-edge analytical tools are used across a wide variety of sectors, and we pride ourselves on the depth of our knowledge and the flexibility with which we approach change.

Businesses and investors are being required to assess their strategic resilience to climate change, which includes both physical risk (from, for example flooding) and transition risk (e.g. the change in asset values when moving to a low carbon economy). For this reason, we are currently seeking a Head of Climate Transition Risk with expertise across climate change, the development and promotion of analytical tools and the development of successful business strategy to help to develop our growing offering to corporates and investors regarding climate transition risk. Successful candidates are expected to support internal and external project management and develop our strategy and expertise in this area while taking a lead on growing and delivering our toolkit to support corporates and the financial sector account for climate scenarios in their strategy and operations. We are looking for a highly motivated individual with a track record of successful business and product development to contribute to this rapidly growing and exciting area of our work.

Vivid Economics is committed to diversity and inclusion and welcomes all applicants regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation.

Description of the role

The Head of Climate Transition Risk will lead major client engagements, manage senior relationships, and direct key strategic growth pillars in this area. You will engage clients and assess their needs, define processes for making complex decisions, apply advanced analytic methods, and oversee the delivery of high-quality advice. You will develop our service offering over time, and contribute substantially to the advancement of our leading-edge approaches. You will also build out Vivid’s client and partner network, developing new relationships and representing the firm at major events. You will take the primary lead on managing client relationships and building growth within those accounts.

Your work will include:

Working with clients to identify how best develop Vivid’s existing climate scenarios offering and integrate it into clients’ plans.

Providing a wide range of advisory solutions to clients using Vivid economics climate scenarios tools and analytical techniques.

End-to-end project and account management.

Creating impactful content – from thought leadership pieces to sales pitches.

Developing, building and maintaining a client base within the corporate and financial sectors.

Monitoring market trends and the regulatory landscape.

Developing junior staff members and build new delivery teams.

Reporting and supervisory relationships

The Head of Climate Transition Risk will oversee the work of several project managers, who in turn oversee economists and analysts. This role responds to a Director, of course with substantial day-to-day autonomy, and works closely with other Principals and Directors on the strategic direction of climate related topics.

Experience and qualifications

Candidates must have sufficient experience to demonstrate competency in the duties described. As a guide, five or more years of experience in business development roles, with an additional two to four years in consultancy tend to be required to reach the required level. Previous business development and product management, consultancy experience and managing a portfolio of private sector clients is essential. Experience analysing, interpreting and presenting data and information is essential.

Strategic advisory experience is essential. The role will involve leading teams to formulate evidence-based insights and translate them into credible, clear and compelling advice. You will have worked in a financial institution or consultancy, and will understand what it takes to manage and successfully deliver projects in challenging contexts internationally. You will have a strong track record of generating and converting business opportunities, and maintaining extensive client relationships. You will have exceeded expectations in your previous roles.

You will have a positive team and client service orientation, with a strong motivation to have a tangible impact. You will be seeking a collaborative and achievement-oriented work environment. We pride ourselves on our innovative approaches and entrepreneurial spirit. If the idea of shaping this area excites you, apply to join the team.

A first class or upper second-class degree in economics, finance, business or a closely related field is required. An MSc/MA or Ph.D. in a relevant field preferred. Fluency in English is essential, and further languages are appreciated.

International travel may be expected as part of this role.

