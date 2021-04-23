China > Xi’s coal control pledge could help tighten China ETS

Xi’s coal control pledge could help tighten China ETS

Published 13:31 on April 23, 2021  /  Last updated at 13:32 on April 23, 2021  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market  /  No Comments

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge at the Leaders’ Climate Summit to strictly control coal projects in the current five-year period and phase them down from 2026 will likely benefit the national emissions trading scheme, prompting a cut in excess allowances earlier than presumed, according to experts.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge at the Leaders’ Climate Summit to strictly control coal projects in the current five-year period and phase them down from 2026 will likely benefit the national emissions trading scheme, prompting a cut in excess allowances earlier than presumed, according to experts.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software