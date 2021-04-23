Xi’s coal control pledge could help tighten China ETS
Published 13:31 on April 23, 2021 / Last updated at 13:32 on April 23, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market / No Comments
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge at the Leaders’ Climate Summit to strictly control coal projects in the current five-year period and phase them down from 2026 will likely benefit the national emissions trading scheme, prompting a cut in excess allowances earlier than presumed, according to experts.
