EMEA > EU Market: EUAs halt record-breaking rally but still notch 5.7% weekly gain

EU Market: EUAs halt record-breaking rally but still notch 5.7% weekly gain

Published 19:26 on April 23, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:49 on April 23, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs ended their run of five consecutive record-breaking sessions on Friday, but the futures only slipped slightly as traders expected a few more days of tightness up to the annual compliance deadline.

EUAs ended their run of five consecutive record-breaking sessions on Friday, but the futures only slipped slightly as traders expected a few more days of tightness up to the annual compliance deadline.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software