NZ Market: NZUs rise to 5-wk high on small clips

Published 11:05 on April 23, 2021 / Last updated at 11:05 on April 23, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances have ticked up to their highest level since last month’s inaugural NZU auction, though the market remains thin ahead of next month’s 2020 compliance deadline which still has the NZ$35 fixed price option.