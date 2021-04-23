Australia to roll out Indo-Pacific offset scheme

Published 09:57 on April 23, 2021 / Last updated at 09:57 on April 23, 2021

Australia will develop a carbon offset programme across parts of the Indo-Pacific region that can generate “high-integrity” units eligible under the Paris Agreement, Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor announced Friday.