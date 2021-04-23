Australia purchases 6.8 mln ACCUs in latest ERF auction
Published 01:21 on April 23, 2021 / Last updated at 02:22 on April 23, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia bought 6.8 million carbon credits at last week’s Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) auction at marginally higher prices than in the previous round, the Clean Energy Regulator announced Friday, though almost all the contracts were for optional delivery.
