EU’s carbon border measure should mirror ETS, avoid double protection, says think-tank
Published 18:01 on April 22, 2021 / Last updated at 18:01 on April 22, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) should be linked to the bloc’s ETS and only gradually reduce the share of free allocation of allowances while avoiding double protection for EU industries, according to a report from a Brussels-based think-tank released Thursday.
