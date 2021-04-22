EU Midday Market Brief
Published 14:06 on April 22, 2021 / Last updated at 14:16 on April 22, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs climbed another 3% on Thursday morning to top €47 for the first time ever, as speculators and last-minute compliance buyers continued to chase prices into new territory and observers saw room for further upside.
