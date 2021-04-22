Senior Procurement Analyst, South Pole – Amsterdam/London/Berlin/Paris

South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. With offices spanning all continents across the globe, we strive to create a sustainable society and economy that positively impacts our climate, ecosystems and developing communities. With our solutions we inspire and enable our customers to create value from sustainability-related activities.

Our Portfolio Management team oversees and develops business for the sale and trading of carbon credits and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). By working collaboratively with both our internal Sales and Projects teams, we play a crucial role in balancing the demand and supply of certificates, in order to best match the needs of our clients with our sourcing capabilities. If you are a smart, ambitious and dynamic sustainability professional with a strong passion to make a real difference in the fight against climate change, the below position may be right for you!

Job summary:

In this role within the Portfolio Management unit, you will be responsible for South Pole’s procurement of carbon credits; for structuring and closing carbon credit transactions. You will develop business with project developers, retailers, intermediaries and wholesale companies active in carbon markets. This position requires commercial acumen, transactional capability and ability to capture optimisation opportunities. Furthermore, you will work in coordination with our Projects and Marketing teams to draft proposals in order to meet Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) needs.

Main tasks & responsibilities:

Originate, structure and close new deals in carbon credits with project owners, retailers, intermediaries, trading and wholesale companies

Assist in growing the network of project developers and suppliers of carbon credits

Assist in creating a strategic and compelling carbon project portfolios for meeting the demand of our broad set of corporate and public sector clients

Assist the team in operational and administrative tasks

Collaborate with Key Account Managers to understand the clients’ needs for certificates and provide market-related feedback

Analyse client needs, gather market intelligence and identify industry trends

Collaborate with the project development and sourcing teams for the purpose of optimising deliveries of projects developed by South Pole

Requirements:

Essential:

A university degree in Economics, Business Administration or similar, ideally with evidence of a focus on environmental or sustainability issues

3-5 years of commercial experience, preferably in an origination, brokerage or trading role in carbon markets

Knowledge of and experience in carbon products and markets, preferably including: Project-based carbon standards, technologies and project development processes

Global carbon reporting standards (e.g. CDP, GHG protocol)

Strong track record in generating new business opportunities, closing deals and meeting customer needs

Proven ability to build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, clients and team members

Excellent written and oral command of English

Desirable:

Legal and contract management skills are a plus

Entrepreneurial and proactive mindset, willingness to take initiative

Fluency in German, French and/or Spanish are advantageous

What we offer:

At South Pole, we care about our employees as much as we care about the planet. South Pole is not just an employer, we are a Team. South Pole does not just offer people a job, we offer you a career. By joining our team, you will find strong purpose and deep meaning in everything you do. You will have the chance to make a real difference for our clients and for the planet, working alongside a passionate team of like-minded colleagues, while building your knowledge/skills and developing your career in a fun, dynamic, international and fast-growing organisation.

We’re a planet of 7.5 billion unique and different people. We all have a contribution to make; South Pole is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status or disability. Our recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need.

