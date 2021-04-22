Senior Carbon Procurement Manager (North America), South Pole – Flexible Location

South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. With offices spanning all continents across the globe, we strive to create a sustainable society and economy that positively impacts our climate, ecosystems and developing communities. With our solutions we inspire and enable our customers to create value from sustainability-related activities.

Our Portfolio Management team oversees and develops business for the sale and trading of carbon credits and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). By working collaboratively with both our internal Sales and Projects teams, we play a crucial role in balancing the demand and supply of certificates, in order to best match the needs of our clients with our sourcing capabilities. If you are a smart, ambitious and dynamic sustainability professional with a strong passion to make a real difference in the fight against climate change, the below position may be right for you!

Job summary:

The purpose of this role is to lead the regional Carbon Procurement practice for the Projects and Markets Unit in North America. In this role, you will provide guidance and direction to the regional team, to ensure they effectively execute our global Projects & Markets strategy within the region. As this role is within the Portfolio Management unit, you will be responsible for South Pole’s procurement strategy and for closing carbon credit transactions and RECs. You will develop business with project developers, retailers, intermediaries and wholesale companies active in carbon and REC markets. You will have commercial acumen, transactional capability and ability to capture optimisation opportunities and all other relevant opportunities in the region. Furthermore, you will work in coordination with our Projects and Marketing teams to draft proposals in order to meet Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) needs.

Main tasks & responsibilities:

Create and execute a regional Carbon Procurement and RECs business plan, and ensure it is closely aligned with the organisation’s global goals and objectives

Establish business performance targets and metrics, and be accountable for the overall performance of your practice in the region

Contribute to the global annual strategy, planning and budgeting processes by bringing the regional perspective

Originate, structure and close new deals in carbon credits with project owners, retailers, intermediaries, trading and wholesale companies

Grow the network of project developers and suppliers of carbon credits and RECs in the region

Create a strategic and compelling portfolio of RECS and carbon project for meeting the demand of our broad set of corporate and public sector clients

Collaborate with Key Account Managers to understand the clients’ needs for certificates and provide market-related feedback

Analyse client needs, gather market intelligence, and identify industry trends

Collaborate with the international teams for the purpose of optimising deliveries of projects developed by South Pole

Represent South Pole in different forums on carbon markets and REC markets in order to generate business

Identify market growth opportunities within the region, and raise these to our global functional leaders to enable South Pole to seize new business opportunities with a sense of urgency

Drive innovative ideas, solutions and products through leadership and decisive action

Build high-performing teams and efficient processes to deliver solutions that satisfy the needs of our clients, as well as South Pole’s profitability goals

Work closely with colleagues across the region to empower matrixed teams that deliver on our vision to achieve climate action for all

Requirements:

Essential:

University degree in Environmental Sciences, Business or other relevant discipline

Minimum of 5-7 years of relevant work experience, including several years of experience in business development roles within the sustainability sector, as well as experience managing multifunctional teams

Deep knowledge and expertise in environmental markets, sustainability and climate action

Experience in establishing clear performance targets and metrics, with proven track record of meeting or exceeding challenging targets

Strategic mindset, with the ability to create a regional business plan that aligns with global strategy, enabling South Pole to achieve its ambitions for impact and growth

Strong business acumen, with the ability to understand the evolution of environmental markets within the region and translate this into compelling business opportunities that are financially sound

Outstanding interpersonal, communication and collaboration skills to partner effectively with key internal and external stakeholders

Outstanding financial and planning skills, with experience contributing to strategy and budgeting processes

Strong quantitative skills and the ability to use data and metrics to inform decisions

Experience managing cross-functional, high-performing, diverse teams

Excellent people management skills, with the ability to inspire action and get the best out of people

Comfortable operating globally in a fast-paced high-growth international environment

Desirable:

Experience in scaling up a fast-growing organisation in the context of a highly competitive market environment

What we offer:

At South Pole, we care about our employees as much as we care about the planet. South Pole is not just an employer, we are a Team. South Pole does not just offer people a job, we offer you a career. By joining our team, you will find strong purpose and deep meaning in everything you do. You will have the chance to make a real difference for our clients and for the planet, working alongside a passionate team of like-minded colleagues, while building your knowledge/skills and developing your career in a fun, dynamic, international and fast-growing organisation.

We’re a planet of 7.5 billion unique and different people. We all have a contribution to make; South Pole is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status or disability. Our recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need.

