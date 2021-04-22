Manager/Director, ESG & Carbon Solutions, Grassroots Carbon – San Antonio/Remote (within US)

Location: Remote (within US), or San Antonio, Texas

Reports to: CEO

Company Description

Grassroots Carbon, a Soilworks Natural Capital portfolio company, offers reliable, fast, and flexible nature-based soil carbon storage solutions to companies aiming to reduce their carbon footprint. We bring together landowners who store carbon in their grassland’s soil with buyers willing to purchase measured and independently certified soil carbon storage. Across America’s hundreds of millions of acres of grazing lands, Grassroots Carbon pays ranchers and farmers to restore soil health and for the measured increase in soil carbon.

Leading companies like Marathon Oil and Shopify trust Grassroots Carbon to help them to reach their carbon reduction goals. Our rancher network covers over 4 million acres of US grasslands, enabling Grassroots Carbon to deliver millions of tons of CO2 storage every year, and while doing so restoring grassland ecology.

Role Description

The key role of the Manager/Director, ESG & Carbon Solutions is to build relationships and sell soil carbon storage credits to corporate buyers. These duties include, but are not limited to:

New business development and sales

Identify prospective carbon credit buyers, including the decision makers within these organizations, and turn these prospects into increased business.

Utilize network or alternative approaches to ensure a robust pipeline of sales opportunities.

Understand the job-to-be-done of companies aiming to reduce their carbon footprint.

Explain the unique role of nature-based soil carbon solutions as part of a larger portfolio of decarbonization solutions available to a company.

Build trust and create total transparency with customers and potential customers.

Create compelling, tailored soil carbon storage solutions that meet the needs of the carbon buyers.

Sell soil carbon storage credits, likely for multi-year purchases or special projects.

Sell the broader nature-based value proposition with multiple strong benefits.

Handle objections by clarifying questions and working through differences to a positive outcome.

Work independently and/or with the Grassroots Carbon team to develop proposals that speak to the carbon buyer’s needs, concerns, and objectives.

Client retention

Maintain strong customer relationships, including keeping carbon buyers apprised of developments and coordinating meetings as appropriate to continue the relationship.

Be proactive to stay current on carbon buyer needs and strategies.

Arrange and participate in carbon buyer debriefs.

Present new solutions to carbon buyers as appropriate.

Business development planning

Attend industry functions, such as association events and conferences as appropriate and provide feedback and information on market and creative trends, to the Grassroots team.

Present to and consult with Grassroots Carbon on business trends with a view to developing or enhancing existing offerings and streamlining business development channels.

Identify opportunities for campaigns and business development channels that will lead to an increase in carbon credit sales

Support marketing efforts for carbon buyers and provide feedback as appropriate

Using knowledge of the market and competitors, promote Grassroot Carbon’s unique value propositions and differentiators.

Coordinate with the Landowner Relations team to ensure that they are aware of the growing needs for carbon storage and can fulfill those obligations

Management and Collaboration

Participate in weekly meetings with the Grassroots Carbon team

Prepare and submit reports as needed for the CEO and senior management

Ensure that data and contacts are accurately entered and managed within the Grassroots Carbon CRM system or other tools as appropriate.

Forecast carbon credit sales targets and collaborate with the Landowner Relations team to manage supply-demand.

Role Priorities

Deeply understand the customer and corporate decision maker.

Build trust and create total transparency.

Create and offer a winning value proposition.

Close the deal.

Maintain the deal.

Additional Challenges

Selling a novel type of carbon credits in a fast-moving and competitive market

Corporate buyers are hesitant and careful to make a wrong purchase decision.

Preferred Qualifications

Strong professional network in Corporate Sustainability/ESG

Understanding of carbon offset and storage market dynamics

In depth understanding of and experience in ESG assessments

Understanding of carbon credit certification systems

Knowledge of corporate HSE and/or carbon management roles and operations

Minimum of 4 years of experience, ideally in selling carbon credits to corporate buyers.

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited four-year institution

Track record in closing corporate sales contracts.

Track record in creating strong customer value propositions.

Excellent interpersonal skills

Professional written and verbal communication skills

Go-getter attitude with an interest in business development as well as in improving existing skills and developing new skills

Travel Requirement

Limited but occasional US travel required to interact with customers

Company Benefits:

Health, dental, and vision insurance plans

Medical and dependent care flexible spending accounts

Open PTO – we like to keep this simple…making time for life is important!

9 paid standard holidays each year in addition to open PTO

401(k) savings plan

Company-paid Life, AD&D, and Disability coverage

A collaborative, entrepreneurial learning environment with a proven playbook

We are proud to foster a workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background lead to a better environment for our employees and a better experience for our users and our customers. We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate against protected characteristics. We guarantee that all candidates will be given the same consideration.

*No visa sponsorship is available for this position*

Soilworks Natural Capital was launched by the co-founders of Scaleworks, a technology venture equity fund based in San Antonio, TX. Their passion for the regenerative movement developed while building software companies using common-sense business principles. Soilworks is their mission-oriented effort to bring common-sense disruption to the food system – the most important market in the world. www.soil.works