Manchin closes door on reconciliation process for US climate, energy bills
Published 19:03 on April 21, 2021 / Last updated at 19:16 on April 21, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US / No Comments
President Joe Biden’s clean energy-focused proposals should face the Senate’s 60-vote threshold instead of a simple majority through the budget reconciliation process, Senator Joe Manchin (D) said Wednesday, as the key swing vote also voiced his continued opposition to a carbon tax.
President Joe Biden’s clean energy-focused proposals should face the Senate’s 60-vote threshold instead of a simple majority through the budget reconciliation process, Senator Joe Manchin (D) said Wednesday, as the key swing vote also voiced his continued opposition to a carbon tax.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.