Americas > Manchin closes door on reconciliation process for US climate, energy bills

Published 19:03 on April 21, 2021  /  Last updated at 19:16 on April 21, 2021  /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, US  /  No Comments

President Joe Biden’s clean energy-focused proposals should face the Senate’s 60-vote threshold instead of a simple majority through the budget reconciliation process, Senator Joe Manchin (D) said Wednesday, as the key swing vote also voiced his continued opposition to a carbon tax.

