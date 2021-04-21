Manchin closes door on reconciliation process for US climate, energy bills

Published 19:03 on April 21, 2021 / Last updated at 19:16 on April 21, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US / No Comments

President Joe Biden’s clean energy-focused proposals should face the Senate’s 60-vote threshold instead of a simple majority through the budget reconciliation process, Senator Joe Manchin (D) said Wednesday, as the key swing vote also voiced his continued opposition to a carbon tax.