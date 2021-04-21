Senior Manager, Climate & Standards, Tetra Pak – Lund, Sweden

Date: 17-Mar-2021
Location: Lund, SE
Company: Tetra Pak
At Tetra Pak we touch millions of lives every day, ensuring better nutrition and healthier lifestyles through safe packaging and food processing solutions. Guided by our global brand promise, PROTECTS WHAT´S GOOD, we strive to make a difference by protecting food, people and our futures. To do this we need more than smart technology. We need smart people too. People like you, who wants to work with people like us.
Tetra Pak’s Sustainability function drives the company’s sustainability ambitions to meet and exceed expectations of customers and society. We leverage our expertise to accelerate sustainable solutions along our value chain and transition to a low carbon circular economy that reduces waste and climate impact. You can read more about Tetra Pak’s sustainability work at http://tetrapak.com/sustainability/futures
The Product & Life Cycle Sustainability team, part of the Sustainability function, drives excellence in science-based assessment and reporting of product and value chain performance; secures sustainability standards, tools and requirements in today’s processes and for future products and solutions; and leads Tetra Pak’s climate programme.
This is a permanent position, reporting to the Director Product and Life Cycle Sustainability who is a member of the management team of the central sustainability organisation. You will be based in Lund, Sweden. Travels are limited, maximum up to 25 % of your time.
What you will do
The Product & Life Cycle Sustainability team is a group of seven, including the position Senior Manager Climate & Standards. This is a new role, playing a key part in realising Tetra Pak’s 2030 sustainability ambitions.
Main focus of this position is to:
- Play a key role in helping us meet our net zero climate ambitions and targets as the coordinator of our strategic programme: GHG reduction across the value chain.
- Drive recognized leadership in science-based assessment and reporting of product and value chain performance that brings value to our customers and consumers.
- Secure effective contribution, and organizational response, to developing industry and international standards in the areas of GHG accounting, LCA and product foot-printing, and packaging and the environment.
Who you are
You are a sustainability professional with a track record of leading change working across boundaries and cultures. You have a proven ability to motivate others and engage diverse teams to solve complex problems and achieve ambitious long-term goals.
You have the breadth of experience, knowledge, and competence to represent Tetra Pak in high-level external meetings with customers, suppliers, subject matter experts and at conferences and events.
We believe you have:
- MSc or equivalent in a relevant discipline likely with a strong environmental science component
- More than 12 years of hands-on experience of working with GHG accounting and /or LCA; as well as CDP, GRI, corporate reporting, and product foot-printing related experience. Experience in areas related to Tetra Pak’s business is an advantage.
- Deep knowledge of international and industry standards in the areas of GHG accounting, LCA, product foot-printing and packaging and the environment. Experience in international or European standardisation work an advantage.
- Experience driving GHG reduction across an organisation, or better yet across a value chain, and knowledge of carbon compensation and neutralisation options.
- A proven track record of leading complex projects at a global level across organisational and cultural boundaries.
- A broad knowledge of sustainability, particularly environmental sustainability, science, frameworks, and strategy.
- Business awareness and experience of budgeting and cost accounting; knowledge of, and experience working with, carbon pricing an advantage.
- Excellent communication skills with an ability to communicate technical matters to non-technical audiences and to communicate fluently and effectively with internal and external stakeholders with different levels of knowledge and background on sustainability.
- High level proficiency in English, Swedish an advantage.
We offer you
- A position in which you can make a difference
- Variety and exciting challenges with opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
- Culture that pioneers spirit of innovation where our engineering genius drives visible result
- Equal opportunity employment experience that values difference and diversity
- Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply now!
If you are inspired to share our responsibility of leading the sustainability transformation, apply through our careers page on https://jobs.tetrapak.com/ submitting your CV and motivational letter.
This job posting expires on May 19th, 2021.
Tetra Pak is committed to protecting its employees, customers and you, our candidates. We are working towards completing all or most of the steps in the recruitment process for this position by virtual means and further information will be provided as part of the recruitment process.
To know more about your application contact Susanne Stålring at +46 46 36 3919.
Questions about the position contact David Cockburn at +46 46 36 3595.
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320.