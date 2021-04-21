Senior Manager, Climate & Standards, Tetra Pak – Lund, Sweden

At Tetra Pak we touch millions of lives every day, ensuring better nutrition and healthier lifestyles through safe packaging and food processing solutions. Guided by our global brand promise, PROTECTS WHAT´S GOOD, we strive to make a difference by protecting food, people and our futures. To do this we need more than smart technology. We need smart people too. People like you, who wants to work with people like us.

Tetra Pak’s Sustainability function drives the company’s sustainability ambitions to meet and exceed expectations of customers and society. We leverage our expertise to accelerate sustainable solutions along our value chain and transition to a low carbon circular economy that reduces waste and climate impact. You can read more about Tetra Pak’s sustainability work at http://tetrapak.com/sustainability/futures

The Product & Life Cycle Sustainability team, part of the Sustainability function, drives excellence in science-based assessment and reporting of product and value chain performance; secures sustainability standards, tools and requirements in today’s processes and for future products and solutions; and leads Tetra Pak’s climate programme.

This is a permanent position, reporting to the Director Product and Life Cycle Sustainability who is a member of the management team of the central sustainability organisation. You will be based in Lund, Sweden. Travels are limited, maximum up to 25 % of your time.