EMEA > EU Midday Market Brief

EU Midday Market Brief

Published 14:17 on April 21, 2021  /  Last updated at 14:17 on April 21, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs continued their record-busting run on Wednesday, climbing to within a cent of €46 amid what traders said was speculative buying and last-minute compliance demand and as negotiators agreed on the bloc's overall 2030 emissions target.

EUAs continued their record-busting run on Wednesday, climbing to within a cent of €46 amid what traders said was speculative buying and last-minute compliance demand and as negotiators agreed on the bloc’s overall 2030 emissions target.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software