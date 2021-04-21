EU Midday Market Brief
Published 14:17 on April 21, 2021 / Last updated at 14:17 on April 21, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs continued their record-busting run on Wednesday, climbing to within a cent of €46 amid what traders said was speculative buying and last-minute compliance demand and as negotiators agreed on the bloc's overall 2030 emissions target.
