California gasoline consumption hits 3-mth high as demand remains below 2020 levels
Published 22:36 on April 20, 2021 / Last updated at 22:36 on April 20, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California gasoline consumption rose in February over the prior month as Governor Gavin Newsom eased COVID-19 restrictions, but demand continues to remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to federal data released Tuesday.
California gasoline consumption rose in February over the prior month as Governor Gavin Newsom eased COVID-19 restrictions, but demand continues to remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to federal data released Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.