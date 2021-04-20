California gasoline consumption hits 3-mth high as demand remains below 2020 levels

Published 22:36 on April 20, 2021 / Last updated at 22:36 on April 20, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California gasoline consumption rose in February over the prior month as Governor Gavin Newsom eased COVID-19 restrictions, but demand continues to remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to federal data released Tuesday.