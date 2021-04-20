US bolstering climate resiliency as Biden administration eyes ambitious NDC
Published 19:55 on April 20, 2021 / Last updated at 19:55 on April 20, 2021 / Americas, International, US / No Comments
President Joe Biden’s administration intends to advance climate resiliency strategies across the federal government as the US is set to lay out a more ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement this week, panelists said Tuesday.
