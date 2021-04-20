EU carbon market for vehicles, buildings would be “adjacent system, maybe with linkages” to existing ETS -official

If the EU’s carbon market is to be expanded to road transport and buildings, it would take the shape of an “adjacent system, maybe with linkages” to the existing ETS that would be increased over time, a senior European Commission official said Tuesday.