LCFS Market: California prices recede as near-term demand wanes

Published 17:19 on April 20, 2021 / Last updated at 18:14 on April 20, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices fell back towards a year-low this week on thin demand, while more US fuel providers announced plans to build a renewable diesel (RD) plant that could supply the transportation sector programme.