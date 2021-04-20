EMEA > EU Market: EUAs set new record above €45 following strong auction

EU Market: EUAs set new record above €45 following strong auction

Published 18:52 on April 20, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:29 on April 20, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs extended their all-time high on Tuesday, breaking above €45 for the first time ever as strong auction demand spurred bullish confidence despite warnings of a technical correction.

EUAs extended their all-time high on Tuesday, breaking above €45 for the first time ever as strong auction demand spurred bullish confidence despite warnings of a technical correction.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software