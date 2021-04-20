EU Market: EUAs set new record above €45 following strong auction
Published 18:52 on April 20, 2021 / Last updated at 20:29 on April 20, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs extended their all-time high on Tuesday, breaking above €45 for the first time ever as strong auction demand spurred bullish confidence despite warnings of a technical correction.
EUAs extended their all-time high on Tuesday, breaking above €45 for the first time ever as strong auction demand spurred bullish confidence despite warnings of a technical correction.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.