New Zealand consults on major changes to ETS price control levels

Published 11:19 on April 20, 2021 / Last updated at 11:23 on April 20, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand’s environment ministry on Tuesday launched its annual consultation on settings in its emissions trading scheme, and included proposals from the independent Climate Change Commission (CCC) that would see major increases in the price floor and ceiling at NZU auctions.