Climate Change/Finance Analyst, Hamerkop – Home-based (UK)

Duty station: home-based / United Kingdom

Application Deadline: 8 May 2021

Start date: early or mid-June

About Hamerkop Climate Impacts Ltd

HAMERKOP was established in 2018 in the United Kingdom and is a boutique consultancy specialising in climate change and climate finance, with the intent to trigger social and environmental impacts. The vision of HAMERKOP is a world where international climate finance efficiently and directly services the interests and rights of local communities to a clean and resilient development focused on inclusive welfare. HAMERKOP mostly works in developing countries, and notably in Africa, where it provides advisory services around 5 main pillars:

Climate impacts project certification , by providing organisations the strategical and technical assistance to certify and finance their climate mitigation activities (e.g., energy, forestry and agriculture) through the sale of carbon credits and other environmental assets.

, by providing organisations the strategical and technical assistance to certify and finance their climate mitigation activities (e.g., energy, forestry and agriculture) through the sale of carbon credits and other environmental assets. Independent advice on the voluntary carbon markets , by providing the private sector and NGOs an in-depth understanding of the dynamics of a fast changing and innovative environment.

, by providing the private sector and NGOs an in-depth understanding of the dynamics of a fast changing and innovative environment. International climate policy , in assisting the public sector and international organisations to formulate, finance and implement climate change and development pledges and goals.

, in assisting the public sector and international organisations to formulate, finance and implement climate change and development pledges and goals. Nature-based solutions projects and policies , in helping organisations conduct studies, plan and implement their forestry and agricultural projects by putting social and community considerations at the heart of their approach.

, in helping organisations conduct studies, plan and implement their forestry and agricultural projects by putting social and community considerations at the heart of their approach. Energy access projects by assisting NGOs to structure, design, identify sources of financing, test, and monitor community energy access projects such as for cooking and lighting.

HAMERKOP provides technical support to NGOs (e.g., Practical Action, Entrepreneurs du Monde, FairClimateFund, etc.), governmental and international development organisations (e.g., EU, UN agencies, the World Bank, AFD, NDC Partnership, etc.) as well as the private sector to enable climate finance for mitigation and adaption activities.

We help our client design, implement, manage and monitor projects and activities in the energy, agricultural and forestry sectors that deliver measurable social and environmental impacts and are eligible to climate finance mechanisms.

As a start-up and ambitious company, HAMERKOP offers a stimulating work environment. It is a place where you can apply your skills to some of the world’s most challenging, interesting, and meaningful projects worldwide.

Role Description – Responsibilities

The selected candidate(s) will support consultancy assignments in the sectors related to natural ecosystems (e.g., agriculture, forestry, and environmental change) and energy. The internship/job consists of supporting HAMERKOP’s consultants with studies, analytics, and the formulation of projects and policies (in energy access, forestry, and agriculture) in developing countries, and eligible to various climate-related financing mechanisms:

Supporting the delivery of client assignments: emission reduction projects formulation and certification for NGOs and the private sector; forestry and climate projects feasibility and policy development for international organisations and governments; voluntary carbon market strategic advice for NGOs and the private sector.

Supporting business development: identification of opportunities; networking; technical and commercial proposal drafting; concept note drafting; identifying and liaising with partners; sourcing of experts; and follow-up with prospects.

Liaising and building external relationships will be an important part of the role, with a requirement to liaise with project teams, clients, and representatives from partner organisations.

Keeping abreast of fast developing and complex climate change policy and finance development (e.g. COPs, national and international legislations, etc.).

Promoting HAMERKOP’s brand and credibility to external stakeholders through blog content creation and sharing.

Candidate skills and knowledge

Required

BSc or Masters degree in agriculture, forestry or environmental science.

Attention to details, strong analytical and problem-solving skills and ability to produce well-presented, error-free results and reports

Knowledge of climate change, forestry and agriculture issues in the contact of developing countries gained through a degree and a previous experience in a related subject

Curious (exploring new high impact opportunities through all nature-based solutions)

Excellent organisational skills, with the ability to work autonomously

Advanced knowledge of Word, PowerPoint and Excel;

Spoken and written fluency in English.

Good verbal and written communication skills

Commitment to supporting the team in a growing and dynamic business

Desired

Masters qualification in the abovementioned fields

Spoken and written fluency in French would be an advantage

Knowledge and understanding of greenhouse gas emission accounting

Previous experience working for a consulting company

Term of the position

This position is offered as a 2.5-3-month internship with genuine intention to offer an entry-level job afterwards.

This opportunity is not suitable for anyone resuming studies in the new academic year.

The candidate must be based in UK or spend at least 6 months per year in UK.

Location of position

The role will mostly be home-based (with the possibility to find a co-working space) and the successful applicant may be required to travel internationally on assignments or to meet with team and partners.

Application Process

Please send a single PDF document containing your CV (max 2 pages) and a 1-page value proposition letter (not a cover letter) indicating the possible start date and explaining what you could bring to the team and the organisation. Send this document to careers@hamerkop.co with the subject title “Application: Climate Finance Analyst”.

The deadline for submitting your application is midnight Saturday 8th May. Due to the high level of applicants we receive to our postings, only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

Aligned with our commitment to gender equality, we encourage all qualified candidates to apply.