Senior Policy Analyst, European Green Deal, ERCST – Brussels

Category: Policy

Experience: 5 to 8 years

Location: Brussels

Deadline: 30 Apr 2021

The European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition (ERCST) is seeking a senior policy analyst to join its team in Brussels to work on EU and international climate policy, starting as soon as possible.

Key Responsibilities

Be part of the management team of ERCST;

Manage (research) projects for ERCST’s main areas of work within the European Green Deal;

Monitor and analyze relevant policy developments;

Provide support to the director of the European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition;

Maintain liaison with stakeholders such as business associations, environmental NGOs, etc.

Requirements

8-12 years relevant professional experience, working on climate change policy, including market approaches to climate change (e.g. the EU ETS);

A good understanding of the EU policymaking process;

Native-level written and spoken English – proficiency in other languages will be considered an advantage;

Be authorized to work and live in Belgium.

Desired

A degree in (environmental) economics, or related discipline;

Experience working on energy policy;

Experience in an international environment and multi-stakeholder process;

Be well-organized and able to pay attention to detail;

Ability to work in a demanding environment, take initiative and solve problems while under pressure;

Ability to internalize substantial amounts of (new) materials and think laterally;

Start date: interviews start as applications are received. Work will start as soon as possible after a suitable candidate is found.

Duration: One year contract, with the aim of extending beyond this period.

Compensation: Competitive, depending on the level of experience and background of the candidate.

Workplace: ERCST offices, Brussels.

If you are interested, please send your CV, a 1 page cover letter and a writing sample (max 5 pages) to the attention of Andrei Marcu to ercst@ercst.org. Please write “Senior Policy Analyst April 2021 – first name last name” in the subject line.

The deadline for applications is Friday 30 April 2021.