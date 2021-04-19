Senior Policy Analyst, European Green Deal, ERCST – Brussels

Category: Policy
Experience: 5 to 8 years
Location: Brussels
Deadline: 30 Apr 2021
The European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition (ERCST) is seeking a senior policy analyst to join its team in Brussels to work on EU and international climate policy, starting as soon as possible.
Key Responsibilities
- Be part of the management team of ERCST;
- Manage (research) projects for ERCST’s main areas of work within the European Green Deal;
- Monitor and analyze relevant policy developments;
- Provide support to the director of the European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition;
- Maintain liaison with stakeholders such as business associations, environmental NGOs, etc.
Requirements
- 8-12 years relevant professional experience, working on climate change policy, including market approaches to climate change (e.g. the EU ETS);
- A good understanding of the EU policymaking process;
- Native-level written and spoken English – proficiency in other languages will be considered an advantage;
- Be authorized to work and live in Belgium.
Desired
- A degree in (environmental) economics, or related discipline;
- Experience working on energy policy;
- Experience in an international environment and multi-stakeholder process;
- Be well-organized and able to pay attention to detail;
- Ability to work in a demanding environment, take initiative and solve problems while under pressure;
- Ability to internalize substantial amounts of (new) materials and think laterally;
Start date: interviews start as applications are received. Work will start as soon as possible after a suitable candidate is found.
Duration: One year contract, with the aim of extending beyond this period.
Compensation: Competitive, depending on the level of experience and background of the candidate.
Workplace: ERCST offices, Brussels.
If you are interested, please send your CV, a 1 page cover letter and a writing sample (max 5 pages) to the attention of Andrei Marcu to ercst@ercst.org. Please write “Senior Policy Analyst April 2021 – first name last name” in the subject line.
The deadline for applications is Friday 30 April 2021.