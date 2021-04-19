Corporate Programme Manager, Gold Standard – Remote Working

Date: 16 April 2021

Position Title: Corporate Programme Manager

Terms Options include:

Term contract 12 months with potential to renew

12 month secondment of consultant from a partner organization

12 month sub-contract/consultant

Open to part time, though expectation is minimum three days per week

Position Location: Remote working either Europe-based (preference) or will consider US/Canada East Coast

General Terms of Reference

Gold Standard is an NGO, standards body and thought leader that promotes the best that can be achieved in climate mitigation and development projects. It was established in 2003 by WWF and other international NGOs as a best practice standard to ensure projects that reduced carbon emissions under the UN’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) also delivered sustainable development benefits. Gold Standard now has a broad NGO Supporter Network and 1900+ projects in over 90 countries, creating billions of dollars of shared value from climate and development action worldwide.

Complementary to its focus on developing high integrity technical solutions in carbon markets, Gold Standard is also a thought leader and develops innovative programmes and solutions to catalyse state and non-state climate action. This involves developing market policy, thought leadership and good practice standards, tools and guidance to ensure that solutions drive ambition and high environmental integrity and sustainable development contributions where they are applied.

One such programme is Gold Standard’s Value Change programme. Founded in 2018, Value Change seeks to develop, test and implement approaches and good practice to enable value chain climate action by corporates. It references and collaborates with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and Science Based Targets Initiative and some of its inventions are likely to be formally adopted by them, while others may provide additional support and guidance to companies applying them.

The Value Change programme is undergoing an exciting transition to being a fully standalone initiative, in collaboration with Gold Standards certification partner, SustainCERT. Gold Standard will retain a key role in steering and technically governing the initiative whilst allowing it to grow and expand its remit and partners. This includes an ambitious programme in 2021 that includes:

A ‘lab’ series of workshop webinars to explore good practices in accounting and MRV and how to realise the benefits of market-based approaches

A ‘lab’ series of workshop webinars on claims, by reference to WWF’s Blueprint for Corporate Action on Climate and Nature

Other sectoral and guidance development workshops

Updating the core VCI Guidance, including agreeing and aligning with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol plans

Gold Standard is also developing guidance for ISEAL Alliance members to incorporate good practice accounting approaches to align with Science Based Targets. This in turn can lead to increased demand for ISEAL member certified products and for ISEAL members to improve their own systems where needed.

Finally, Gold Standard seeks to raise the profile for high-integrity offsetting and mainstream Gold Standard-certified carbon credits as the credits of choice among sustainable business.

The role

The Gold Standard Foundation seeks a highly motivated corporate-focused Manager to join our technical team, reporting directly to the Chief Technical Officer, Owen Hewlett. Owen sits on the Science Based Targets TAG and Expert Working Group for Net Zero, as well as the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Advisory Group for land-use and removals. He has a prominent role in the VCI, overseeing the technical governance and as a member of the steering committee.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to shape and lead efforts to shape Scope 3 policies and solutions that address global climate change in the context of corporate action, while gaining exposure as a leader in the field. This is expected to be a full-time position with an initial twelve month term, responsible for advancing the Foundation’s corporate related funded programmes and pilot certification programme, as well as supporting Gold Standard’s corporate engagement generally.

The main stakeholders to this role are corporate actors, though Gold Standard’s policies in these areas are typically developed in collaboration with our civil society partners, another key stakeholder group. Finally, the role will develop high quality technical solutions that respond to the policy and market use cases.

Primary Responsibilities – Development

1. Design, author and implement corporate Scope 3 solutions in the context of:

a) The Value Change Initiative Guidance, call series and launch events

b) The Gold Standard ISEAL programme to support ISEAL members establish Scope 3 aligned accounting practices and applicability at landscape scale

c) Technical moderation of calls or sections of calls and leadership of standards and guidance development (including, where appropriate, authorship of documents or overseeing the work of external authors)

2. Support the further development and execution of Gold Standard’s corporate vision and strategy beyond 2021

a) Develop corporate focused communications, thought leadership and policy development

b) Represent Gold Standard at key external events, including conferences, workshops, media events and interviews

3. Work with other Gold Standard teams to ensure our corporate work is properly represented and integrated, including:

a) Communications – support communications team with key input information to support our external communications programme, website and registry

b) Standards – work with the Senior Scheme Director to develop GS4GG documentation to fully integrate the corporate programme as required

c) Finance and fundraising – work with the finance and fundraising teams to ensure compliance with funded programme requirements and budget adherence

Required Skills and Experience

We are looking for a manager level appointment with experience as follows:

3-5 years of demonstrated management experience (Manager or Senior Manager) in corporate climate reporting including a close understanding of key protocols such as the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and Science Based Targets

Track record of authoring and overseeing the production of technical documentation

Outstanding presentation and workshop skills and demonstrated ability in public speaking and workshop leadership

Outstanding stakeholder engagement skills and ability to identify new opportunities

Exceptional organisational and time management skills with an eye for detail

Wider knowledge of climate change, environmental markets and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Languages: the working language of the Foundation is English; technical fluency required

Ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple tasks and projects

A good team player with a positive outlook on work and a desire to make a difference in the world

The ability to work legally in regions stated

Good collaboration and communication skills with the ability to work with a range of staff based all around the world

Salary Range: The salary for this role will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Closing Date: Applications for this role will close on 17 May 2021. We regret that we cannot confirm receipt of your application by email. Successful candidates will be contacted for an interview.

Applications: Please submit a 1-page cover letter explaining why you want to work for the Gold Standard and a CV to recruitment@goldstandard.org. (Ref: Corporate Programme Manager)