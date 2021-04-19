Programme Officer, Gold Standard – Remote Working

Date: 16 April 2021

Position Title: Programme Officer (reports to Head of Programmes and Head of Environmental Markets)

Position Location: Remote working either Europe-based (preference)

Context

Gold Standard was founded in 2003 to ensure environmental integrity and strong sustainable development provisions in carbon markets. With carbon markets evolving in the context of the Paris Agreement, this mission is as important and ever. As well as managing our standard, Gold Standard for the Global Goals, Gold Standard is taking forward a number of strategic programmes looking at important issues for the growth, evolution and integrity of carbon markets.

Gold Standard is recruiting for a Programme Officer to support its work on environmental markets. The role-holder will be responsible for programme support of all Gold Standard programmes and projects under this pillar, to help deliver their successful implementation. The main responsibilities of the role-holder will be:

Programme set up: Manage the initiation of new programmes and projects, ensuring an initial brief is in place, establishing filing and reporting processes, and work with the Head of Programmes and Head of Environmental Markets to establish roles and responsibilities of all contributing team members.

Manage the Schedule: Be responsible for programme schedule, planning & management of all meetings, managing the timely delivery of outputs, monitoring deadlines for each project task, as well as delivery and workload.

Donor Reporting: Ensure deliverables are submitted to donors on time and of a sufficient quality and effectively manage the Gold Standard-donor relationship.

Subcontractor Management: Oversee the management of all relevant subcontractors and partners, ensuring alignment with Gold Standard procurement policies and taking responsibility for due diligence, time tracking and invoicing.

Document Management : Ensure version control is maintained and all documents are store appropriately.

Risk Management: Identify, report and manage any potential issues or risks that could impact programme delivery. ensuring risks are effectively communicated and working to identify potential solutions.

Content development: Depending on the experience of the candidate, provide input to the content of programmes and projects where necessary, in support of the Head of Environmental Markets and other team members.

Required Skills and Experience

Core skills (essential)

IT literate (typically Microsoft and Google suites with other apps from time to time)

Ability to work effectively as a team member and independently,

Ability to manage multiple priorities under pressure, trouble-shoot, and to meet short- and long-term deadlines

Demonstrated experience in budget and financial management

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Excellent critical and creative thinking and analytical skills

Advanced skills (desirable)

Foundation level project management qualification

Experience in carbon markets / interest in carbon markets and awareness of current global environmental issues and opportunities

Degree in relevant sector

Salary Range: The salary for this role will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Closing Date: Applications for this role will close on 15 May 2021. We regret that we cannot confirm receipt of your application by email. Successful candidates will be contacted for an interview.

Applications: Please submit a 1-page cover letter explaining why you want to work for the Gold Standard and a CV to recruitment@goldstandard.org. (Ref: Programme Officer)