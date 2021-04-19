Analysts cautious over US-China climate message, mood more upbeat in Japan

Published 12:08 on April 19, 2021 / Last updated at 12:08 on April 19, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, Climate Talks, International, Japan, US / No Comments

Analysts have welcomed the joint US-China statement on climate change released over the weekend but warned against lifting expectations too high, whereas the outlook in Japan is brighter after a bilateral announcement made on Friday.