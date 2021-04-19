VCM Report: Nature-based offset trades rev up amid wider VER stagnation

Published 19:14 on April 19, 2021 / Last updated at 19:14 on April 19, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices dithered this week evenas spot commodities exchange and market data firm Xpansiv announced the inaugural trades in its nature-based offset product, while a new report highlighted the expansion of voluntary carbon market (VCM) interest in forestry-based credits over the past five years.