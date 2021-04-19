VCM Report: Nature-based offset trades rev up amid wider VER stagnation
Published 19:14 on April 19, 2021 / Last updated at 19:14 on April 19, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices dithered this week evenas spot commodities exchange and market data firm Xpansiv announced the inaugural trades in its nature-based offset product, while a new report highlighted the expansion of voluntary carbon market (VCM) interest in forestry-based credits over the past five years.
Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices dithered this week even as spot commodities exchange and market data firm Xpansiv announced the inaugural trades in its nature-based offset product, while a new report highlighted the expansion of voluntary carbon market (VCM) interest in forestry-based credits over the past five years.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.