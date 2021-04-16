NYISO continuing work with state officials after US FERC statement on carbon pricing

Published 17:49 on April 16, 2021 / Last updated at 17:49 on April 16, 2021

Grid operator New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) is working with state officials to support its carbon pricing proposal for the wholesale power market after the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) concluded the agency has jurisdiction over the matter.