Climate Finance Data Analyst, Climate Policy Initiative (CPI) – London

Organization: Climate Policy Initiative (CPI)

Position: Climate Finance Data Analyst

Duty Station: London, England, UK



Experience Requirements:

A commitment to CPI’s mission and values

Degree in computer science, quantitative finance or economics, physics, engineering, math, statistics or data science

Expertise in data manipulation, relational database management, programming

Expert user of SQL and Microsoft Excel

Experience in acquiring, cleaning and analyzing data to produce high quality analysis for reports, platforms and tools

Experience in data scraping techniques

Ability to present complex data concepts to non-expert colleagues

Fluency in written and spoken English

An excellent team player who is flexible, proactive and able to multi-task

Highly organised with the ability to manage workload, plan outputs