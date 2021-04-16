Job Postings > Programme Intern, Climate Strategies – UK/Netherlands

Programme Intern, Climate Strategies – UK/Netherlands

Organization: Climate Strategies Position: Programme Intern Duty Station: UK or the Netherlands Deadline for Application: until suitable applicant is found

Term: Fix-Term 6-month contract, with genuine potential for extension and promotion

Experience Requirements:

  • Interest in the net zero (industrial) transformation
  • Graduate in a relevant degree (climate, environment, sustainability, international policy, engineering etc.)
  • Knowledge and understanding of project management and experience of working in a project-based environment
  • Excellent verbal and written communications skills
  • Ability to engage and communicate effectively with external stakeholders
  • Ability to synthesise complex research into accessible formats for a range of audiences
  • Outstanding organisation and time management skills, with the ability to prioritise tasks across several projects
  • A self-starter who can oversee projects from start to finish
  • An understanding of the research-policy interface (and a desire to learn more!)

Contact

Email: admin@climatestrategies.org

Links

Job Announcement: https://climatestrategies.org/job/programme-intern-industrial-transformations/
 Organization’s Website: http://www.climatestrategies.org

