Programme Intern, Climate Strategies – UK/Netherlands

Organization: Climate Strategies
Position: Programme Intern
Duty Station: UK or the Netherlands
Deadline for Application: until suitable applicant is found
Term: Fix-Term 6-month contract, with genuine potential for extension and promotion
Experience Requirements:
- Interest in the net zero (industrial) transformation
- Graduate in a relevant degree (climate, environment, sustainability, international policy, engineering etc.)
- Knowledge and understanding of project management and experience of working in a project-based environment
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills
- Ability to engage and communicate effectively with external stakeholders
- Ability to synthesise complex research into accessible formats for a range of audiences
- Outstanding organisation and time management skills, with the ability to prioritise tasks across several projects
- A self-starter who can oversee projects from start to finish
- An understanding of the research-policy interface (and a desire to learn more!)
Contact
Email: admin@climatestrategies.org
Links
Job Announcement: https://climatestrategies.org/job/programme-intern-industrial-transformations/
Organization’s Website: http://www.climatestrategies.org