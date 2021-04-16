Air Carbon Exchange launches contract for nature-based carbon offsets

Published 09:50 on April 16, 2021 / Last updated at 09:50 on April 16, 2021

Singapore-based ACX on Friday announced it has introduced a new contract for carbon credits from nature-based projects, countering a similar move by rival exchange Xpansiv last month.