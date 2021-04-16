Asia Pacific > Air Carbon Exchange launches contract for nature-based carbon offsets

Air Carbon Exchange launches contract for nature-based carbon offsets

Published 09:50 on April 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:50 on April 16, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Bavardage, International, Other APAC, REDD, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Singapore-based ACX on Friday announced it has introduced a new contract for carbon credits from nature-based projects, countering a similar move by rival exchange Xpansiv last month.

Singapore-based ACX on Friday announced it has introduced a new contract for carbon credits from nature-based projects, countering a similar move by rival exchange Xpansiv last month.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software