Air Carbon Exchange launches contract for nature-based carbon offsets
Published 09:50 on April 16, 2021 / Last updated at 09:50 on April 16, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Bavardage, International, Other APAC, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Singapore-based ACX on Friday announced it has introduced a new contract for carbon credits from nature-based projects, countering a similar move by rival exchange Xpansiv last month.
