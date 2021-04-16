Asia Pacific > South Korea sets temporary ETS price floor

South Korea sets temporary ETS price floor

Published 08:05 on April 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 08:05 on April 16, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, South Korea  /  No Comments

South Korea will from Monday introduce a temporary minimum price in its emissions trading scheme, to halt declining price levels that have seen KAUs drop to 5-year lows, the environment ministry announced Friday.

South Korea will from Monday introduce a temporary minimum price in its emissions trading scheme, to halt declining price levels that have seen KAUs drop to 5-year lows, the environment ministry announced Friday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software