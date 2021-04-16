South Korea sets temporary ETS price floor
Published 08:05 on April 16, 2021 / Last updated at 08:05 on April 16, 2021 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea will from Monday introduce a temporary minimum price in its emissions trading scheme, to halt declining price levels that have seen KAUs drop to 5-year lows, the environment ministry announced Friday.
