REDD+ Program Officer, Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART), Winrock International – Arlington, VA/Remote

Effective with the release of this position announcement, Winrock International is recruiting applicants for the position of REDD+ Program Officer for a Winrock initiative, the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART). The attached position description describes the responsibilities and qualifications.

GENERAL:

Winrock International is a nonprofit organization that works with people in the United States and around the world to empower the disadvantaged, increase economic opportunity, and sustain natural resources. Winrock matches innovative approaches in agriculture, natural resources management, clean energy, and leadership development with the unique needs of its partners. By linking local individuals and communities with new ideas and technology, Winrock is increasing long-term productivity, equity, and responsible resource management to benefit the poor and disadvantaged of the world.

Winrock serves as the Secretariat to ART, which was launched in 2018. ART provides a rigorous standard and comprehensive process to transparently register, verify and issue REDD+ emission reduction credits that embody high environmental and social integrity. The ART Secretariat has led the development of TREES (The REDD+ Environmental Excellence Standard), in partnership with expert committees and the ART Board.

SALARY:

The annual salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

APPLICATIONS:

POSITION DESCRIPTION

Position Title: REDD+ Program Officer

location: Arlington VA, remote working locations will be considered

BUSINESS UNIT: Environmental Resources Trust (ERT)

REPORTS TO: ART Director

POSITION SUMMARY

The REDD+ Program Officer is a critical technical role within ART providing support to ART staff and clients on all aspects of implementation of the ART initiative. This will include significant technical support to jurisdictions and stakeholders, technical inputs and analyses, development of outreach materials, committee coordination, document review, report writing and registry management.

ART prides itself on providing technical expertise and responsive service to interested participants, jurisdictions and stakeholders. The REDD+ Program Officer will have a detailed understanding REDD+ quantification and monitoring methods and approaches, including those implemented under UNREDD and FCPF, and under project Standards. The incumbent will provide significant technical leadership and support and contribute to ensure that ART is managed efficiently, while ensuring technical rigor and quality.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Take a leading role in technical REDD+ work and inputs including supporting stakeholders, developing new Standard language, guidance documentation and tools

Develop analyses and reviews to summarize technical issues, solutions and approaches

Review and provide substantive feedback on registry documents submitted for Secretariat review, verification and registration under ART

Assist in coordinating expert committees, including preparation of meeting materials, development of memoranda, management of contractual documentation

Assist in coordination of the ART Board, including assembling meeting materials for ART Board meetings, taking meeting minutes, preparing communications to the Board as needed.

Develop technical analyses, presentations, outreach materials, and reports to contribute to the implementation of the ART program.

Contribute to ART team outputs in other areas, as needed

OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES

Assist with contracting, mobilizing and monitoring short term consultants and peer reviewers.

Liaise with other Winrock business units for business development and coordination of jointly implemented activities.

Provide support to proposal preparation including researching and gathering background information and helping write and prepare quality, targeted and accurate proposals.

QUALIFICATIONS AND BACKGROUND

Education: Bachelor and advanced degree in Forestry, Natural Resources Management or related field.

Experience: The candidate must have at least 5 years of experience working in REDD+. The candidate must have familiarity with REDD+ accounting and quantification methods, fundamental greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting principles, including verification and auditing standards.

Skills:

Understanding of existing REDD+ frameworks and approaches for quantifying emissions from deforestation and degradation at a jurisdictional scale.

Experience with remote sensing approaches and its application in REDD+ MRV.

Understanding of applicable IPCC approaches to GHG accounting from land use change.

Ability to manage project operations and workflow effectively, to track and meet deadlines for multiple tasks.

Strong interpersonal skills, impeccable integrity and trustworthiness, sense of humor, and diplomatic approach to problem solving.

Ability to consistently interact with others in a professional, courteous, and tactful manner, maintain a positive attitude and good working relationships, and work effectively in a team setting.

Ability to work independently for timely completion of quality deliverables.

Strong technical, analytical and statistical skills.

Strong speaking, presentation and written communication skills.

Fluency in spoken and written English is required. Fluency in one or more additional languages is an asset, especially Spanish.

Other: Must be available to travel for short-term assignments. Commitment to Winrock’s mission and interest in market-based approaches to reducing greenhouse gas emissions required. Candidate must be comfortable working in a flexible, high-paced environment and able to work well in teams and also independently.