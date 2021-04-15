Carbon/Emissions Broker, Magus – London

Magus is an established commodity brokerage firm with offices in New York and London. Founded in 2013, current business is focused in broking Energy market derivatives to an extensive existing client base of trading houses, producers, banks, hedge funds and market makers.

We are looking to hire established carbon/emissions brokers (individuals or teams) to join an ambitious and growing firm.

Offering immediate access to clients with no competing internal desks or unproductive legacy relationships, we can offer highly competitive and contractual performance-based remuneration and the exciting opportunity to build their team in a new market for the firm.

We we will consider applications from high performing brokers with transferable business in carbon / emissions markets, for those looking to leverage off the existing business set-up, infrastructure, client base and support already provided by the firm.

Qualifications/Experience:

• Individuals with 5+ years experience broking environmental markets

• Comprehensive knowledge of their market and strong existing relationships with market participants

• Transferable book of business and ambitions to build their team

• Proven experience with business development and an interest in exploring new opportunities in markets

• Roles to be based in London or Europe (offices and/or remote)

APPLY HERE