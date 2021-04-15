Canadian main opposition party puts forth altered CO2 levy, OBPS structure in new climate plan

Published 20:57 on April 15, 2021 / Last updated at 23:03 on April 15, 2021 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) revealed its new climate change strategy on Thursday, with Leader Erin O’Toole proposing to redesign and lower the Liberal government’s carbon charge on fossil fuels while conditioning future price increases under the federal ‘backstop’ output-based pricing system (OBPS) on carbon rates in the US and EU.