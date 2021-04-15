Americas > US FERC finalises electricity sector carbon pricing statement

US FERC finalises electricity sector carbon pricing statement

Published 22:50 on April 15, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:50 on April 15, 2021  /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, US  /  No Comments

The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) finalised a carbon pricing policy statement on Thursday to inform future market rules for regional grid operators, with the agency concluding that incorporating a CO2 price on wholesale power markets was within its purview.

The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) finalised a carbon pricing policy statement on Thursday to inform future market rules for regional grid operators, with the agency concluding that incorporating a CO2 price on wholesale power markets was within its purview.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software