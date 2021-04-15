NA Markets: CCAs rise on bullish 2022 floor price outlook, as RGGI stalls on low compliance demand

Published 22:40 on April 15, 2021 / Last updated at 22:40 on April 15, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices climbed on the secondary market this week due to rising 2022 floor expectations and an uptick of spread trading, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values stagnated despite participants’ growing beliefs of unmet demand from emitters.