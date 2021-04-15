Shipping likely to be shielded from other EU carbon market sectors, say analysts

Published 21:03 on April 15, 2021 / Last updated at 21:08 on April 15, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping / No Comments

The EU is likely to only partially link shipping to other carbon market sectors when it includes maritime in its cap-and-trade system, analysts said in a report released Thursday, adding that any move to include shipping would be unlikely before 2023.