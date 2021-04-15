Asia Pacific > South Korea posts 6% drop in carbon market emissions in 2020

Published 09:00 on April 15, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:00 on April 15, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, South Korea  /  No Comments

Participants in South Korea’s emissions trading scheme emitted 6% less CO2 in 2020 than in the previous year, according to the environment ministry, which said it likely would take further measures to address weak demand and plummeting KAU prices.

