South Korea posts 6% drop in carbon market emissions in 2020

Published 09:00 on April 15, 2021

Participants in South Korea’s emissions trading scheme emitted 6% less CO2 in 2020 than in the previous year, according to the environment ministry, which said it likely would take further measures to address weak demand and plummeting KAU prices.