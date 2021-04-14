South Korea postpones carbon auctions until June
Published 09:20 on April 14, 2021 / Last updated at 09:21 on April 14, 2021 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea has postponed its scheduled CO2 allowance auctions for April and May amid the lowest secondary market KAU prices in more than five years, shifting the volume to the June sale just weeks ahead of the annual compliance deadline.
