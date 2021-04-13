Australia Market Roundup: Regulator issues 230k ACCUs as biodiversity pilot kicks off

Australia's Clean Energy Regulator has issued just over 230,000 carbon credits in a little less than a week, while the government has opened funding applications for its new biodiversity pilot scheme.