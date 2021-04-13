Carbon tax can put dent in Asia-Pacific emissions, IMF says

Published 10:51 on April 13, 2021 / Last updated at 10:51 on April 13, 2021

A carbon tax of $25/tonne could put a significant dent in Asia-Pacific greenhouse gas emissions, but would have to be raised to three times that level to be in line with a 2C or lower global warming target, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).