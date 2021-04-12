Corporate Engagement Manager, Nature United – Toronto/Ottawa

Current Job Opening at Nature United

Corporate Engagement Manager

Join Nature United and make a tangible and lasting impact by creating a world where both people and nature thrive. Nature United seeks a proven and dynamic Corporate Engagement Manager to work collaboratively with the Conservation, Philanthropy and Marketing/Communications departments to develop, coordinate, and implement corporate engagements across Canada that will deliver against our conservation, funding and brand awareness goals. The ideal candidate will possess exceptional communication, collaboration, relationship building, and project management skills. A proven track record of corporate engagement, familiarity with social, economic and political conditions and issues in Canada, and demonstrated success in development and implementing strategic initiatives is desired. Apply with cover letter and resume to Job #49614 at www.nature.org/careers by April 30, 2021. Full position description can be found here.

This position will develop, coordinate, and implement corporate engagements across Canada that will deliver against our conservation, funding and brand awareness goals. The preferred location is Toronto or Ottawa.

About Nature United

Nature United is a national organization committed to reimagining conservation across Canada. Our mission is to create solutions for people and nature by building diverse partnerships to protect lands and waters and to ensure nature is the foundation of healthy communities, economies and future opportunities. Our areas of focus are to advance sustainable management of lands and waters by supporting Indigenous leadership and authority and responsible resource use, and to harness the power of nature to address the climate crisis by advancing natural climate solutions.

Our organization is honoured to work with many Indigenous partners. We recognize and respect the Indigenous Peoples of Canada—First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nations—as the original rights-holders of the lands and waters in Canada. We have an ongoing commitment to continue to strengthen our awareness of the history and enduring impacts of colonialism, and to build partnerships based on reconciliation, as well as respect, equity, open dialogue, integrity and mutual accountability.

As an affiliate of The Nature Conservancy (TNC), what we do is informed by the best global science and supported by the leadership of the world’s largest conservation organization. Nature United is headquartered in Toronto and builds on the Conservancy’s long history of conservation achievements in Canada.

Or visit www.natureunited.ca and www.nature.org to learn more.

Nature United offers competitive compensation, excellent benefits, flexible work policies and a collaborative work environment. We also provide professional development opportunities and promote from within. Nature United is committed to building a globally diverse and culturally competent workforce, based on the recognition that our conservation mission is best advanced by the leadership and contributions of people of diverse backgrounds, beliefs and cultures.