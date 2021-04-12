Counsel, Power & Low Carbon Trading Europe, BP – London

Would you like to join us and provide legal support on renewable power and low carbon products, which are central to bp’s new Integrated Energy Company and net carbon ambitions?

At bp, we are now looking for a lawyer to support bp Trading & Shipping (T&S), bp’s energy trading and shipping business, in respect of its power trading business and some of its low carbon, natural gas and bio gas trading businesses.

T&S trades, purchases and supplies power in the liberalised power markets across Europe through its gas & power trading international business unit. It also trades primary and secondary low carbon products (e.g. emissions, green fuel certificates) around the world and manages the bp group’s green compliance obligations through its low carbon trading business unit.

You will be joining a team of 8 lawyers based in London, Milan and Madrid, reporting to the Managing Counsel, gas & power trading Europe.

Renewable power, biogas and low carbon products are central to bp’s new Integrated Energy Company and net carbon ambitions and this legal team is experiencing ever increasing demands for its services – the team currently has plans to increase by at least three more lawyers.

In This Role, You Will Have The Opportunity To



Legal support for all aspects of T&S’s European power trading and origination businesses including advising on power purchase agreements and power supply and trading contracts for projects and markets across Europe. In particular the role will involve advice on, and negotiation of, renewable offtake PPAs and corporate PPA sales.

Legal support for either low carbon or natural gas or bio gas trading, supply and purchase including supply of bio gas to transport. This second practice area will be flexible depending on preference and any prior experience and can change over time.

Legal support for M&A activity including equity investments into joint ventures.

Participation in cross business and functions working groups both within T&S and across bp as the new bp strategy develops.

About You



Qualified lawyer (Civil or Common Law).

Experience of the power markets and contracts

Experience of power purchase and supply contracts and of power markets

Understanding of the principles of project funding for power generation projects

Enthusiasm to consolidate existing experience of, or to learn, low carbon products and commodities trading

Good drafting skills and confidence handling lengthy and complex documentation

Experience of handling transactional work

Client counselling and an ability to work internationally and with different cultures

Ability to prioritise conflicting demands, operate effectively against short timelines and provide prompt and commercially focused advice

Sound legal and business judgement, communication and interpersonal skills. Effectively manage external resources.

Great teammate, able to work closely with legal colleagues, originators, traders and other functions.

It would also be useful to have experience of low carbon trading products, for example emissions certificates and allowances, voluntary credits and fuel certificates. Knowledge of other European languages will also be an advantage.

At bp, we provide great environment & benefits such as an inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Join us and discover how the future looks with a business that keeps advancing!

Entity: Legal

Job Family Group: Legal Group

Relocation available: No

Travel Required: Yes – up to 10%

About BP

LEGAL

Join us and become a trusted advisor delivering legal support to the group focused on material risk, ‎value and growth, protecting ourselves and enabling the realisation of our purpose, strategy, ambition and ‎aims.

Together we will achieve this by:‎

providing professional legal advice and counsel to the entities we support

leading and co-ordinating the identification and management of legal risks

developing a highly skilled, progressive and diverse legal team

supporting the entities in the delivery of their accountabilities

living the bp code and being role models of our values and behaviours

APPLY HERE