Canadian GHGs tick up in 2019 during first year of carbon pricing plan

Published 22:49 on April 12, 2021 / Last updated at 23:35 on April 12, 2021 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, International / No Comments

Canadian emissions inched higher in 2019 on the back of rising Alberta GHGs and steady output from the transportation and oil and gas sectors, coinciding with the start of Ottawa’s federal ‘backstop’ CO2 levy and output-based pricing system, government data published on Monday showed.