Virginia industry groups argue numerous deficiencies should invalidate RGGI regulation

Published 23:02 on April 12, 2021 / Last updated at 23:02 on April 12, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Virginia’s revised RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade rule should be invalidated because the programme represents an illegal tax, while tweaks to the regulation finalised last year failed to adhere to administrative requirements and went beyond legislative intent, according to a brief filed by an industry group last week.