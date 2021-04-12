Virginia’s revised RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade rule should be invalidated because the programme represents an illegal tax, while tweaks to the regulation finalised last year failed to adhere to administrative requirements and went beyond legislative intent, according to a brief filed by an industry group last week.
Virginia industry groups argue numerous deficiencies should invalidate RGGI regulation
Virginia’s revised RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade rule should be invalidated because the programme represents an illegal tax, while tweaks to the regulation finalised last year failed to adhere to administrative requirements and went beyond legislative intent, according to a brief filed by an industry group last week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.