Job Postings > Project Manager Financial Institutions and Climate, I4CE – Paris

Project Manager Financial Institutions and Climate, I4CE – Paris

Published 18:18 on April 12, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:17 on April 12, 2021  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

Organization: Institute for Climate Economics (I4CE) Position: Project Manager Financial Institutions and Climate Duty Station: Paris, Ile-De-France, France Deadline for Application: 19 April 2021

Organization: Institute for Climate Economics (I4CE)
 Position: Project Manager Financial Institutions and Climate
Duty Station: Paris, Ile-De-France, France
Deadline for Application: 19 April 2021

Term: Permanent contract (CDI)

Experience Requirements: The position is aimed at an individual with a minimum of 5 or more years of prior research and/or project management experience and an MSc or PhD level of education. This position requires a strong knowledge of climate issues for the financial sector. Experience in a research center or a financial institution working on climate-related considerations (climate risk management, SRI, Green bonds, etc.) is desired

Start Date: 1 July 2021

Contact

Name: Dr. Ian Cochran
Email: ian.cochran@I4CE.org

Links

Job Announcement: https://www.i4ce.org/project-manager-financial-institutions-and-climate/
Organization’s Website: https://www.i4ce.org/home/

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software