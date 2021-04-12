Project Manager Financial Institutions and Climate, I4CE – Paris

Organization: Institute for Climate Economics (I4CE)

Position: Project Manager Financial Institutions and Climate

Duty Station: Paris, Ile-De-France, France



Term: Permanent contract (CDI)

Experience Requirements: The position is aimed at an individual with a minimum of 5 or more years of prior research and/or project management experience and an MSc or PhD level of education. This position requires a strong knowledge of climate issues for the financial sector. Experience in a research center or a financial institution working on climate-related considerations (climate risk management, SRI, Green bonds, etc.) is desired

Contact

Name: Dr. Ian Cochran

Email: ian.cochran@I4CE.org

Links

Job Announcement: https://www.i4ce.org/project-manager-financial-institutions-and-climate/

Organization’s Website: https://www.i4ce.org/home/