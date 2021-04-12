Quebec shifts 2019 carbon allowances into reserve as province issues new allocation
Published 18:35 on April 12, 2021 / Last updated at 18:35 on April 12, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Quebec shifted past vintage allowances into its price containment reserve and doled out additional free allocations in Q1, with the remaining Vintage 2019 volume for the province's cap-and-trade programme to be auctioned at the May WCI sale, according to the provincial environmental ministry.
Quebec shifted past vintage allowances into its price containment reserve and doled out additional free allocations in Q1, with the remaining Vintage 2019 volume for the province’s cap-and-trade programme to be auctioned at the May WCI sale, according to the provincial environmental ministry.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.