Quebec shifts 2019 carbon allowances into reserve as province issues new allocation

Published 18:35 on April 12, 2021 / Last updated at 18:35 on April 12, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Quebec shifted past vintage allowances into its price containment reserve and doled out additional free allocations in Q1, with the remaining Vintage 2019 volume for the province's cap-and-trade programme to be auctioned at the May WCI sale, according to the provincial environmental ministry.