VCM Report: VER prices fade to one-month low, while traders mull impacts of forestry credit review

Published 19:40 on April 12, 2021 / Last updated at 19:40 on April 12, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Voluntary emission reduction (VER) prices continued a month-long descent this week as activity picked up in the futures market, while voluntary carbon market (VCM) traders pondered the impacts of US-based The Nature Conservancy undertaking an internal review of its forestry projects over additionality concerns.