EMEA > EU Midday Market Brief

EU Midday Market Brief

Published 13:06 on April 12, 2021  /  Last updated at 13:06 on April 12, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices hit a new record above €44 on Monday, extending last week's top trade amid strong auction demand, a supportive energy complex, and bullish technical signals.

EU carbon prices hit a new record above €44 on Monday, extending last week’s top trade amid strong auction demand, a supportive energy complex, and bullish technical signals.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software