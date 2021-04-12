EU Midday Market Brief
Published 13:06 on April 12, 2021 / Last updated at 13:06 on April 12, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices hit a new record above €44 on Monday, extending last week's top trade amid strong auction demand, a supportive energy complex, and bullish technical signals.
